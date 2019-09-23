Tears for daughter over Thomas Cook collapse

Media player
Thomas Cook collapse: Tears for daughter
A woman whose daughter has worked for Thomas Cook for 13 years has described through tears her worry for the future.
Jenny Whitby says her daughter is on a Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt where she faces a return to no job and money fears.
23 Sep 2019
