Video

Jamie Stewart used to be a prolific offender who was addicted to the drug known as monkey dust.

He loves to box, but with a seven-page criminal record to his name, his trainer was warned against working with him.

In the gym, though, he began to "bloom". Now the 26-year-old is in training for his first professional bout.

But the opponent is a formidable foe - his own past.

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.

A film by Ben Moore.