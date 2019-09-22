Media player
We Are Stoke-on-Trent: Meet the audience in the city
People in Stoke-on-Trent have told the BBC what stories they would like told in the We Are Stoke-on-Trent week.
Editorial Director Kamal Ahmed spoke to the group at the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery.
Speakers ranged from a vicar, YMCA representatives, the city council and historians.
This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.
22 Sep 2019
