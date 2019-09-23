The mums and artists reclaiming a city's streets

Media player
We Are Stoke-on-Trent: Mothers and artists reclaim their streets
For many years the area around Portland Street in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, was synonymous with crime and drugs.
But mothers who live in the area and artists who have moved there have joined forces to change its image.
This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.
Video journalist: Catherine Mackie
23 Sep 2019
