Video

Maurice Greenham is 77 and has been living with HIV since diagnosis in 1984.

He is the founder member of a group in Stoke-on-Trent that helps combat loneliness and isolation among older LGBT people.

It is a safe place for people to discuss their lives, including Angela who said it took nearly 40 years for her parents to accept her transition.

Mr Greenham said it was clear from the group's first meeting that older LGBT people often had no-one to whom to turn for support.

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar