Miners fight to save colliery 'time capsule'

Video

Former miners are leading a campaign to protect and develop the largest colliery in Staffordshire.

The Chatterley Whitfield Colliery is a derelict site in Stoke-on-Trent, with buildings that date back to the 1880s.

Coal was last mined there more than 40 years ago.

After the pit closed in 1976, a mining museum was created, but that closed in 1993.

The Friends of Chatterley Whitfield are hoping to restore some of the buildings on site to ensure the historic site is not lost forever.

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.

