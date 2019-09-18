Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wife's 'mercy killing' trial a 'terrible ordeal'
The family of a woman cleared of murdering her husband in a so-called "mercy killing" say they are relieved at the verdict, but that the case had been a "terrible ordeal".
Mavis Eccleston was accused of giving her husband Dennis, 81, a potentially lethal dose of prescription medicine without his knowledge.
Speaking outside court, one of the couple's three children Joy Munns called for a change in the law on assisted dying.
-
18 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-49738417/wife-s-mercy-killing-trial-a-terrible-ordealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window