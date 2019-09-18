Video

The family of a woman cleared of murdering her husband in a so-called "mercy killing" say they are relieved at the verdict, but that the case had been a "terrible ordeal".

Mavis Eccleston was accused of giving her husband Dennis, 81, a potentially lethal dose of prescription medicine without his knowledge.

Speaking outside court, one of the couple's three children Joy Munns called for a change in the law on assisted dying.