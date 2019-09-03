Video

BBC News is to spend a week focusing on Stoke-on-Trent and the people who live there.

We are Stoke-on-Trent will run from 23 September with the aim of reaching a wider audience with news about the city.

Journalists from across the network will be reporting in the six towns that make up Stoke-on-Trent, including from the BBC's national and regional TV and radio outlets and digital services.