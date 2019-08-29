Siblings undertake unusual career choice
Cannock siblings undertake unusual career choice

Jack O'Malley is used to people thinking he's too young to do his job. At 25, he's a funeral director. He opened O'Malley Family Funerals in 2017 in Cannock.

His older brother Luke, 26, and his sister Grace, 21, now both work alongside him.

  • 29 Aug 2019
