Benefits fraudster seen walking unaided

CCTV footage has been released showing a benefits fraudster walking unaided after she falsely claimed to suffer from a catalogue of illnesses.
Victoria Antill, 36, of Oak Road in Brewood, Staffordshire, was working as a business crime advisor when she claimed £10,000 in disability benefits.
She sent letters to the Department for Work and Pensions posing as her own GP. She said that she could not walk without assistance and suffered from illnesses including PTSD and Bell's palsy.
She was handed a 12-month sentence suspended for two years at Stafford Crown Court.
22 Aug 2019
