Video

A farmer has strongly criticised the organisation behind HS2 after the government said it will make a decision on the high-speed rail link later this year.

Robert Lockhart has lost about 35 of his 280 acre farm on the Staffordshire/Warwickshire border to the project.

Phase 1 of HS2 between London and Birmingham is due to open at the end of 2026, with a second phase to Leeds and Manchester scheduled for completion by 2032-33.