Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HS2: Farmer slams rail project as 'totally unco-ordinated'
A farmer has strongly criticised the organisation behind HS2 after the government said it will make a decision on the high-speed rail link later this year.
Robert Lockhart has lost about 35 of his 280 acre farm on the Staffordshire/Warwickshire border to the project.
Phase 1 of HS2 between London and Birmingham is due to open at the end of 2026, with a second phase to Leeds and Manchester scheduled for completion by 2032-33.
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-49422384/hs2-farmer-slams-rail-project-as-totally-unco-ordinatedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window