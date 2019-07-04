Media player
Ambulance staff 'hurting' after colleague's death
A "promising" student paramedic has died after the ambulance she was in was involved in a crash with a car.
The 31-year-old university student was airlifted to hospital and later died after the crash in Needwood, near Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.
Nathan Hudson, Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer at West Midlands Ambulance Service, said staff would get all the support they needed.
Two other crew members and a female BMW driver were treated for injuries.
