Student paramedic dies in ambulance crash

Video

A "promising" student paramedic has died after the ambulance she was in was involved in a crash with a car.

The 31-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital and later died after the incident in Needwood, near Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was "tragic that someone died doing the job they loved".

Two other crew members and a female BMW driver were treated for injuries.