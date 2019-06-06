Prince William attends D-Day service

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince William at National Memorial Arboretum for D-Day service
Prince William has attended a service at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The event in Alrewas, Staffordshire, was attended by hundreds of veterans, some of them from the Normandy landings.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-48546913/prince-william-at-national-memorial-arboretum-for-d-day-serviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window