Prince William attends D-Day service
Prince William at National Memorial Arboretum for D-Day service

Prince William has attended a service at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The event in Alrewas, Staffordshire, was attended by hundreds of veterans, some of them from the Normandy landings.

  • 06 Jun 2019
