Wild boar piglets filmed at beauty spot

Wild boar and piglets caught on camera at Cannock Chase
A wild boar and her seven piglets have been filmed on Cannock Chase.
The rare sighting in Staffordshire was caught on camera. Residents have been advised not to approach the animals.
The number of wild boar living in the Midlands is unknown, but according to the Forestry Commission there are 1,600 in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire.
18 Apr 2019
