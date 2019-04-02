Man jailed after 40 mile caravan pursuit

Video

A caravan, stolen and being towed while pursued by police, almost collided with a lorry and sped through roadworks, police said.

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group were first alerted to a truck and caravan, being driven on stolen plates, on the A34 northbound towards Trentham during the afternoon of 22 June 2018, Staffordshire Police said.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and the pursuit began.

Steven Beeson, 40, of Knowle Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham admitted driving whilst disqualified and theft of a caravan.

He was jailed for 20 months and disqualified from driving for three years.

"Beeson demonstrated some very dangerous driving and was lucky he did not cause a collision with another motorist," police said.