The piglets having a stroll on main road

Video
The pigs having a stroll on a main road in Cannock
These little piggies went to a main road.
Police were met with the unusual sight in Cannock on Thursday night.
Hednesford Road was blocked until officers managed to get the animals into a nearby field.
29 Mar 2019
