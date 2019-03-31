'Redundancy helped me become an author'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Redundancy helped Stoke council worker become an author
Mel Sherratt was working as a housing officer for Stoke-on-Trent City Council until redundancy changed her life.
She used it as a chance to follow her dream of being a published writer and went on to sell more than a million books.
The author - whose works include psychological thrillers - is expecting her 16th novel to be published in May.
-
31 Mar 2019
