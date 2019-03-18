Gas explosion caught on CCTV
This large gas explosion was caught on CCTV in Cannock on Sunday.

It occurred above a Select & Save shop at 10:51 GMT, with debris falling on to the high street.

Luckily nobody was injured, but police believe the explosion to be suspicious.

Staffordshire Police wants to hear from anyone who may have information.

  • 18 Mar 2019
