Terminally ill bride in hospital wedding
A terminally ill woman has tied the knot in hospital after receiving a lung cancer diagnosis.

Tracey, 49, and Robert Pickford decided to bring their wedding forward and held it at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

It is only second wedding to be held at the hospital and NHS staff say they organised the event "in a matter of hours" in their Acute Medical Unit.

  • 15 Mar 2019
