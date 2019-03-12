Funeral for four children killed in fire

Media player
Horse-drawn procession for four children killed in fire
The coffins of four children who died in a house fire in Stafford were carried in horse-drawn carriages to the funeral.
A private service was held for Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, at Stafford Crematorium.
The family suggested neighbours could show support by putting teddy bears or toys in their windows.
Police said a memorial service was being planned for a future date where the community would be welcomed.
12 Mar 2019
