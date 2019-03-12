'It's about bringing people to justice'

Video

A police chief says a re-investigation into a murder case botched by his force is "the right thing to do".

Kevin Nunes was 20 when he was killed in an apparent gangland shooting in Staffordshire in 2002.

Five men were jailed for murder in 2008, but a string of police errors in the handling of the case led to their convictions being overturned.

The re-investigation follows a review by Merseyside Police.

Staffordshire's chief constable, Gareth Morgan, said it would be challenging, but he had faith in his officers, and the process was about "bringing people to justice".

He added he hoped the new investigation would inspire confidence in the family of Mr Nunes who was from Wolverhampton.