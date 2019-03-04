Media player
Goalkeepers from Gordon Banks's former clubs were pallbearers
The pallbearers at the funeral for World Cup-winning Gordon Banks were fellow goalkeepers from his former clubs.
They included Stoke City's Jack Butland, Chesterfield's Joe Anyon, Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel and former England goalkeeper Joe Hart.
Banks's funeral was held at Stoke Minster on Monday after a cortege toured streets lined with fans who also turned out at Stoke City's stadium, applauding the coffin on its arrival at the ground where the service was played on a giant screen.
04 Mar 2019
