The UK town with no free cash machines

No free cash machines in Burslem as banks close
Burslem in Stoke-on-Trent has lost all its free cash machines after a number of major banks closed on the high street.
Twenty-four thousand residents are now forced to choose between paying 95p or driving a mile to the nearest one.
Nationwide, NatWest and Lloyds have all shut in the town in the last three years.
Consumer group Which? said 488 cash machines disappeared a month in the last six months of 2018.
21 Feb 2019
