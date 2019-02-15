Video

A man who received a transplanted heart that was kept "alive" for five hours outside the body said he felt like he has been given "a whole new life".

James Walton, 34, is the first person at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham (QEHB) to have a heart transplant using the Heart in a Box machine.

The machine, hailed as "revolutionary" by the hospital, preserves the heart for longer and will be used in addition to the traditional ice box method.

The machines are also in use in cardiothoracic units in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, London and Cambridgeshire.