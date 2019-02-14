'I was worried I'd do something to my kids'

Video

A mother from Stafford who had "terrifying" thoughts after the birth of her son said she had no idea she had perinatal obsessive compulsive disorder.

The thoughts were so bad that Amy Hill was afraid she was going to harm her two children.

Two to three in every 100 women suffer from perinatal OCD according to the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Amy has received help from her local mental health team and has now set up a support group to help other new parents.