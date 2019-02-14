Painting a better future for the homeless

Video

A painting and decorating business with a difference is offering opportunities to homeless people in Wolverhampton.

Re:Gen Maintenance Services is providing those who were previously on the streets with accommodation and training to help them get a paid job.

Matiss, 28, has previously worked in warehouses and factories in another city, but came to Bilston in Wolverhampton and had to sleep rough for a week until he found some help.

The social enterprise has recently been awarded a grant to help train them in other roles such as garden landscaping.