'Its just a joy to see people smiling'

Video

This month, 40 clowns from around the world gathered for the UK’s annual Clown Gathering in Birmingham.

It's in contrast to almost a quarter of a million people who descended on Bognor Regis for the gathering in 1988.

However, Rob Bowker, from Tamworth, believes there has been a renaissance in clowning.

He created his character Bibbledy Bob in 2004 and says clowning around is here to stay.