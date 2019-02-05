Media player
Four children found dead in house fire in Stafford
Four children have died and another is in hospital after a house fire which also left two adults injured.
Emergency services were called to Sycamore Lane in the Highfields area of Stafford at about 02:40 GMT.
Part of the roof of the house appears to have collapsed following the blaze.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are examining the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire begins.
05 Feb 2019
