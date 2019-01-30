Dealer flings drugs during 100mph chase

Video

A 'County Lines' drug dealer who led police on a 100mph chase on a motorway hard shoulder before throwing drugs from his car window has been jailed.

Kierell Woollery was caught on dash-cam footage discarding the drugs from a stolen Ford Fiesta with false plates on October 13, 2017 on the M6 in Staffordshire.

The 20-year-old was spotted driving northbound on the M6.

The motorway was closed in the area between junctions 14 and 15 near Stone as the car travelled at speeds of up to 100mph.

"County lines" is a tactic whereby gangs in places such as London, Liverpool and Birmingham introduce untraceable phones to a different area to sell drugs at street level. Local runners are used to transport the drugs.

Woollery, of Oldbury, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine in an earlier hearing after being found with 13.23g of crack cocaine.

He was jailed for six-and-a-half years at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on January 24.