Jane Eagles has allowed a BBC film crew into her son's flat to show the devastation the drug monkey dust can cause.

Kevin Eagles from Knutton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, is currently in jail after he climbed up on a roof whilst high on the class B drug and threw roof tiles at police.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and affray at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court last month and was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

His mother told Jeremy Cooke that the drug has ruined her son's life.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire Police has carried out raids on the homes of suspected dealers as part of a crackdown on the problem.