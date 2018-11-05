Global effort covers church in poppies

Video

A church has draped a curtain of poppies across its front after thousands of people responded to an appeal to create them.

Made out of materials like metal, plastic, wool and card, organisers at Penkridge Methodist Church, Staffordshire, say they've had them sent in from places like Penang and Canada.

They were looking to get 8,555 - one for each resident in the town - but have ended up with over 10,000.

As well as being attached to netting over the church's front, the poppies have been shared with local shops and firms as part of a "poppy trail".