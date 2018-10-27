How Kendo Nagasaki helps Lee Rigby's family

Video

Former pro wrestler Kendo Nagasaki has long hung up his mask, but there is something that still has a hold on him.

It is philanthropy, with the one-time grappler - aka Peter Thornley - allowing his Staffordshire estate to be used as a charity's base.

The cause was set up by the parents of murdered soldier Lee Rigby to help bereaved military families.

Mr Thornley, originally from Shropshire, befriended them following Mr Rigby's death in 2013 as he returned to his London barracks.