How a wig changed my life
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A wig changed my life and gave me confidence back

Most young men suffering hair loss choose to have transplants, some like George have a different solution.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Newsbeat documentary: Too Young To Go Bald