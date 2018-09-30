Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A wig changed my life and gave me confidence back
As more young men suffering from hair loss travel abroad for transplants, some have a different solution.
George Windsor, 23, from Cannock, started to lose his hair after the death of his mother.
As his hair disappeared, so did his confidence.
He says a new wig has changed his life, but it is a far cry from traditional hair-pieces.
The non-surgical procedure involves attaching replacement hair on a second-skin to the scalp using adhesive.
-
30 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-45664204/a-wig-changed-my-life-and-gave-me-confidence-backRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window