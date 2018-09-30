Video

As more young men suffering from hair loss travel abroad for transplants, some have a different solution.

George Windsor, 23, from Cannock, started to lose his hair after the death of his mother.

As his hair disappeared, so did his confidence.

He says a new wig has changed his life, but it is a far cry from traditional hair-pieces.

The non-surgical procedure involves attaching replacement hair on a second-skin to the scalp using adhesive.