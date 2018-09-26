How do you remove a motorway bridge?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Time-lapse footage shows how motorway bridge is removed
Cameras have captured the moment part of a bridge was removed from the M6 in Staffordshire.
The time-lapse footage shows a 150-tonne centre section of the bridge being pushed into the air by a machine before being taken away on a specialist transporter.
The motorway was closed for 11 hours in both directions between Junctions 14 and 15 during the Highways England operation on Saturday night.
The remaining sections of the bridge will be removed at a later date.
The upgrade to the M6 is due to be completed by March 2022.
26 Sep 2018
