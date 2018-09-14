Media player
High School Musical inspires UK student's US college dream
Tilly Griffiths was inspired by High School Musical to attend an American university.
And after achieving three As and an A* in her A-levels, the 18-year-old, who has spinal muscular atrophy, has won a four-year scholarship to Stanford University.
The 24-year-old student, from Staffordshire, will also have 24-hour care funded by the NHS while she is in the US - the first time it has done so.
14 Sep 2018
