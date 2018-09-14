Disabled student wins funds for US dream
High School Musical inspires UK student's US college dream

Tilly Griffiths was inspired by High School Musical to attend an American university.

And after achieving three As and an A* in her A-levels, the 18-year-old, who has spinal muscular atrophy, has won a four-year scholarship to Stanford University.

will also have 24-hour care funded by the NHS while she is in the US - the first time it has done so.

