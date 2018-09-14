Video

Tilly Griffiths was inspired by High School Musical to attend an American university.

And after achieving three As and an A* in her A-levels, the 18-year-old, who has spinal muscular atrophy, has won a four-year scholarship to Stanford University.

The 24-year-old student, from Staffordshire, will also have 24-hour care funded by the NHS while she is in the US - the first time it has done so.