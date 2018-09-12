Dad helps son fight monkey dust addiction
Dad helping son fight addiction to monkey dust

Baz Bailey is determined to stop his son Rio taking illegal synthetic drug monkey dust.

He's set up group, Time For Action, for other parents in Stoke-on-Trent who're going through the same thing.

In less than three weeks, 1,200 people have joined the group.

Use of the drug in the city is at "epidemic levels", according to emergency services.

