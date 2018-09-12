Dad helps son fight monkey dust addiction

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dad helping son fight addiction to monkey dust
Baz Bailey is determined to stop his son Rio taking illegal synthetic drug monkey dust.
He's set up group, Time For Action, for other parents in Stoke-on-Trent who're going through the same thing.
In less than three weeks, 1,200 people have joined the group.
Use of the drug in the city is at "epidemic levels", according to emergency services.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-45498574/dad-helping-son-fight-addiction-to-monkey-dustRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window