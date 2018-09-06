Firefighter blazing his way to the top

Media player
Firefighter bids to be named 'world's toughest'
A firefighter from Staffordshire is set to fly out to South Korea to compete in the World Firefighters Games.
The event see about 6,000 competitors from 50 countries take on a variety of competitions.
Richard Mortimer, from Tamworth, will represent England in the "toughest firefighter alive" event.
It will see him run with a mock casualty and race up 16 flights of stairs, among other challenges.
