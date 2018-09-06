Amazon workers 'avoid drinking water'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amazon worker: There's not enough time for toilet breaks
"Audry" - not her real name - works at the Amazon warehouse in Rugeley, Staffordshire.
Speaking to the BBC anonymously she says many colleagues are not drinking enough water because targets make it difficult to have time for toilet breaks.
In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: "Our teams are proud to say they work at Amazon, which is why LinkedIn recently ranked us number seven on its UK Top Companies list."
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-45440724/amazon-worker-there-s-not-enough-time-for-toilet-breaksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window