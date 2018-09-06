Amazon workers 'avoid drinking water'
Amazon worker: There's not enough time for toilet breaks

"Audry" - not her real name - works at the Amazon warehouse in Rugeley, Staffordshire.

Speaking to the BBC anonymously she says many colleagues are not drinking enough water because targets make it difficult to have time for toilet breaks.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: "Our teams are proud to say they work at Amazon, which is why LinkedIn recently ranked us number seven on its UK Top Companies list."

