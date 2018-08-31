'Overwhelming' response to funeral appeal

Media player
Tamworth residents fund funeral for former butcher
Former butcher Brian Gregory lived all his life in Tamworth, but passed away earlier this month.
He left behind no close relatives and no-one to pay for a funeral.
So those living in the town launched a fundraising appeal which has so far raised more than £900.
Appeal organiser Mina Moore said the response in the town had been "overwhelming".
31 Aug 2018
