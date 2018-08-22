Boy, 12, 'scared' after 'pepper spray'

Media player
Stoke City fan, 12, left 'scared' after 'pepper spray'
A young Stoke City fan was left in tears as Lancashire Police used pepper spray on Stoke City supporters.
Alfie Spain, 12, was returning from the toilet during half-time when he was caught up in a stand-off among fans and officers at Preston North End on Saturday.
Alfie has told the BBC he is "scared" to go to any more away matches in case it happens again.
In a statement police said: "Officers acted in the honestly held belief that the threat they and others faced made the use of the spray justified and proportionate."
22 Aug 2018
