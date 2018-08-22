Protest at school bus price hike

Video

Parents say they are being forced to make their children walk nearly three miles to school along a dangerous road after the cost of using a bus trebled to more than £600.

Many residents of Perton in south Staffordshire say they are unable afford the new charge and, because they work, they cannot take their children to Codsall High School by car.

Staffordshire County Council believes the route is safe, but has promised a review once the new school term begins.

Councillor Philip White, Cabinet member for Learning and Employability, said: “The council does not have a responsibility to provide transport for teenagers living within three miles and parents are free to make their own arrangements.

"However we realise that due to the time taken in finalising new transport contracts in this area, the option to buy a spare seat on a school bus has increased in cost at short notice."