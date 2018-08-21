Mum told to stop breastfeeding in pool

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum told to stop breastfeeding in Stoke-on-Trent pool
A mother told to stop breastfeeding in a swimming pool said it made her feel degraded and embarrassed.
Natalie Forester, 30, was attending a baby swim session and in the water at Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, when the order came from staff.
The council running the leisure site says its policy - which tells users not to eat, drink, or breastfeed in the pool - is to be reviewed.
Breastfeeding is permitted at poolside.
-
21 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-45261523/mum-told-to-stop-breastfeeding-in-stoke-on-trent-poolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window