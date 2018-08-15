Media player
Moorlands fire 'catastrophic for wildlife'
Wildlife workers have said little can be done to rescue animals after a fire broke out on a moorland nature reserve.
Firefighters have been at the blaze at The Roaches, in Upper Hulme, Staffordshire, since it began on Thursday.
Jon Rowe, from Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, said the fire has been "catastrophic for wildlife" in the area.
He said the charity had noticed a lot of animal displacement and the fire would cause a "huge loss of habitat".
15 Aug 2018
