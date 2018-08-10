Drone footage of huge fire at beauty spot
Drone footage reveals scale of fire on The Roaches

Sixty firefighters continue to battle the blaze on The Roaches in Staffordshire which started on Thursday afternoon.

Fire services in Derbyshire and even South Yorkshire said they had taken numerous calls from people who had reported smelling smoke from the fire.

Drone footage shows smoke billowing across the Peak District.

The pilot Rod Kirkpatrick worked with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue to help see exactly where the fire is spreading.

