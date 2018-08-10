Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage reveals scale of fire on The Roaches
Sixty firefighters continue to battle the blaze on The Roaches in Staffordshire which started on Thursday afternoon.
Fire services in Derbyshire and even South Yorkshire said they had taken numerous calls from people who had reported smelling smoke from the fire.
Drone footage shows smoke billowing across the Peak District.
The pilot Rod Kirkpatrick worked with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue to help see exactly where the fire is spreading.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-45144671/drone-footage-reveals-scale-of-fire-on-the-roachesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window