From willow to wicket: The tree trunks fit for Test cricket
Willow trees at a Shropshire farm are being felled quickly to stop them from cracking in the hot weather.
The particular species of willow has been grown at the farm near Shrewsbury for the last 17 years, as the tight grain makes a strong bat.
They will end up in the hands of Test cricketers once they have been crafted into bats.
06 Aug 2018
