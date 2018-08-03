Award for six-year-old's 999 call

Video

A six-year-old girl who dialled 999 when she found her mum unconscious at home has received an award from police.

Ruby Walters used her mother's thumb to unlock her mobile phone so she could call for ambulance to come to their Stafford home last month.

Staffordshire Police handler Annie Sant said she was a "superstar", for staying calm during the 10-minute call.

Ruby's mother, Faye, 24, said she had taught her daughter how to call 999 but never thought she would have to.