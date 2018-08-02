Carrot crop 'goes into shutdown'

Video

A farmer is warning some crops have stopped growing in the heat and says he wants to see greater access to water.

Chris Coles, of Bartlett's Farm in Staffordshire, is calling for restrictions to be relaxed and a more flexible approach, taking the needs of individual farms into account.

He says his carrot and parsnip crop has "gone into shutdown" because it's not getting enough water.

The Environment Agency says it is being as flexible as it can and will allow farmers extra water in "exceptional circumstances".