CCTV footage of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood released
CCTV footage of the last known sighting of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood has been released.
Staffordshire Police said it shows her leaving the Royal Stoke University Hospital on 27 July.
It then shows her Volvo XC60 leave the hospital car park.
The force said the search is still being treated as a "high-risk missing person inquiry" and it is getting increasingly worried for her welfare.
01 Aug 2018
